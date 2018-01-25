Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Mike Shinoda has new music to share.

The Linkin Park leader released three solo songs today (Jan. 25): “Place to Start,” “Over Again” and “Watching as I Fall,” as part of a new EP titled Post Traumatic.

“The past six months have been a roller-coaster,” Shinoda explained on Instagram. “Amidst the chaos, I’ve started to feel an intense gratitude–for your tributes and messages of support, for the career you have allowed me to have, and for the simple opportunity to create.”

“Today, I’m sharing three songs I wrote and produced, with visuals that I filmed, painted, and edited myself,” he continued. “At its core, grief is a personal, intimate experience. As such, this is not Linkin Park, nor is it Fort Minor–it’s just me.”

“Art has always been the place I go when I need to sort through the complexity and confusion of the road ahead. I don’t know where this path goes, but I’m grateful I get to share it with you.”

The last half of the video for “Watching As I Fall” ends with a selfie video from late last year of Shinoda addressing the camera. In the clip, he talks about the recent California wildfires, the state of the world and trying to stay sane through it all.

See the Instagram post and listen to a "Place to Start" below.