Jamie from Chicopee took on the challenge! Find out how she did and play along here! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer… and see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

57 years ago, 101 Dalmatians was released in movie theaters. What is the name of the cruel and eccentric rich woman who had puppies kidnapped with the intention of making fur coats?

Cruella de Vil

Drew Carey was knocked over by a contestant on The Price Is Right. Which of these is NOT a game on the show? Press Your Luck, Plinko, or Cliffhanger?

Press Your Luck

Candice Bergen is returning for a new season of Murphy Brown. There’s no word yet who else is coming back to the show. What was Murphy’s occupation?

News Anchor

Alicia Keys just turned 37. She’ll be back on TV on February 27th on what reality show that she’s been on twice before?

The Voice

There’s a rumor that Caitlyn Jenner will be on Dancing with the Stars. Her reps say no. Which Kardashian has NOT been on the Dancing with the Stars – Kim, Rob, or Khloe?

Khloe

