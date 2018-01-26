Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

The annual Vanity Fair Hollywood portrait cover is always elegant. This year, it features Oprah, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Harrison Ford, Michael B. Jordan. James Franco was digitally removed.

In Lynn, MA, Michelle Dupont survived a house fire and firefighters rescued her one-year-old kitty named Christopher! The cat required a week’s care at the vet. Sadly, Michelle didn’t have a dime left to pay the $600 vet bill, but an anonymous cat lover donor paid the bill.

There’s a bar in NYC called The Continental and they’re so sick of people overusing the word “literally.” If you use the word in the bar, management will tell you that you have five minutes to finish your drink and get out.

Brian and Maria Schultz were about to get hitched at a courthouse in New Jersey in the judge’s chambers when the groom’s mother had an asthma attack. So she moved to the bathroom in the courthouse. They had two choices – postpone the ceremony or do it in the bathroom. They held the ceremony in the bathroom.

In South Beach, Florida, 57-year-old Richard Powell gets drunk with a beer in hand and walks the center line down the street. And each time, he’s arrested. He’s been arrested 344 times for public drunkenness. He’s back in jail.

Today is National Spouse Day. A survey found the top ways your spouse annoys you… Forgetting the anniversary, not getting along with your parents, dirty clothes on the floor, not contributing enough with housework, and burping.

