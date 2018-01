(Photo by cdm) 2005 (Diversity)

In 2018, Morgan Freeman won a Screen Actor’s Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, and he joined Craig and Company back in 1999 to discuss BET’s first original documentary, Scandalize My Name: Stories from the Blacklist, and more.

The always-relatable actor shared his favorite “bad guy” roles he’s ever played, and explained why he was confident– years before the Obama presidency– that America would see a black president one day.