It’s time for another great Winning Weekend, and all this weekend you can win tickets to the Acoustic Cafe with Vance Joy!

On Monday February 5th, Vance Joy will perform an Acoustic cafe at the Russian Lady in Hartford. Like every Acoustic Cafe, the only way to see this intimate, acoustic performance live is to win your way in… and we’re giving you the chance to score tickets all this weekend on 96.5TIC.

Listen for your chance to call-in all weekend long. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to the show.

The Acoustic Cafe with Vance Joy is brought to you by Miller Lite… Enjoy The Original! and 96.5 TIC!