9 AM

COME ON GET HIGHER-Matt Nathanson

MERCY-Shawn Mendes

WHAT ABOUT US-Pink

YOU’RE BEAUTIFUL-James Blunt

UNSTEADY-X Ambassadors

THANK YOU-Alanis Morissette

FEEL IT STILL-Portugal The Man

LOVE SONG-Sara Bareilles

THE FRESHMEN-Verve Pipe

PALACE-Sam Smith

COUNTING STARS-One Republic

YOU BELONG WITH ME-Taylor Swift

10 AM

SHAPE OF YOU-Ed Sheeran

NOT OVER YOU-Gavin DeGraw

BLACK HORSE & CHERRY TREE-KT Tunstall

HEARTS ON FIRE-Gavin James

WAKE ME UP-Aloe Blacc

PUMPED UP KICKS-Foster The People

THE OLD APARTMENT-Barenaked Ladies

WISH I KNEW YOU-The Revivalists

TOO MUCH TO ASK-Naill Horan

CARRY ON-Fun

HEY SOUL SISTER-Train

BECAUSE THE NIGHT-10,000 Maniacs

11 AM

THAT’S WHAT I LIKE-Bruno Mars

ANTS MARCHING-dfave Matthews & Tim Reynolds

SHE WILL BE LOVED-Maroon 5

NO ROOTS-Alice Merton

LOOK AFTER YOU-The Fray

I’M ON FIRE-John Mayer

THUNDER-Imagine Dragons

DON’T-Ed Sheeran

I’M YOURS-Jason Mraz

7 YEARS-Lucas Graham

CLOCKS-Coldplay

GOOD TIMES-All Time Low

