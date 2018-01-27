Everyone is ready and rocking for Sunday Night’s Grammy Awards and gearing up for Timberlate, Patriots, and Eagles for SuperBowl Sunday! However, many schools have something else to celebrate: Catholic Schools Week!

Whether you attended private school back in the day, your children attend now, or you are considering a better way to educate your children than overcrowded public schools, let’s tip our hats to teachers and parents who provide the BEST for the children! To celebrate, comment below with your Alma Mater, the year you graduated, or the school your kids attend!