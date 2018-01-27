(Craig Sugden / CBS Broadcasting, Inc)

As a veteran driver for the passed 23 years, I find myself a trusted source when it comes to the roads. For the passed 10 years, I am beyond annoyed to come to a complete stop 525 times on my way to work! Wouldn’t it be wonderful if MOST stop signs were replaced by Yield signs? f I mean really, when there’s not a cop around, you comes to a full stop?! Whose with me if we start a petition to replace MOST stop signs, minus the ones at necessary intersections!?