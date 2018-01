Image courtesy of YouTube

Robin Antin, who discovered the sexy women of the ’90s group, the Pussycat Dolls, has confirmed that the iconic girl group will join forces again! The group rose to fame in the ’90s, and with only two albums released, have become one of the best selling girl groups of the decade. Lead vocalist, Nicole Scherzinger still had no comment to date. She last appeared on Dancing with the Stars with Derek Hough, Season 10.