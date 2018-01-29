Michelle from Meriden took on the challenge! Find out how she did and play along here! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer… and see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Steven Spielberg is remaking West Side Story. The story revolves around the conflict between a white gang and a Puerto Rican gang. What are the names of the gangs?

The Jets and The Sharks

Actor Justin Hartley is 41 today! What smash television show is he on?

This Is Us

Billy Ray Cyrus tops the list of ’10 Best Mullets in Country Music History’. Outside of being Miley’s dad, Billy Ray is best known for his song with the lyrics, “Don’t tell my heart, my ___.”

Achy Breaky Heart

Adam Lambert is 36 today. What band did he become lead singer of recently?

Queen

There’s a bar in New York City called The Continental. They’re so sick of people saying a certain word, so if you’re heard saying it you’ll be kicked out! What’s the word?

Literally

Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!