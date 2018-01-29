Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

The commenters on CNN can’t give us a sentence without saying, “Look…” or “So….” There’s a new gimmick word spreading across CNN… it’s *crickets.* Instead of hearing a response, instead of dealing with it, we hear… crickets.

Clive Davis moved his legendary annual GRAMMY party to New York and of course the who’s who of celebrities were there. Night began with a piano bar and Barry Manilow and ended with Jennifer Hudson’s tribute to Aretha Franklin. Clive announced that Jennifer will play Aretha in the new biopic. At 11:45 as people were leaving, in walked Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. They were told the party was over.

This story’s titled ‘Alpha Male and the Great Baboon Escape’. At the Paris Zoo, 50 baboons escaped their enclosure. They gathered at the top of the fake mountain at the zoo. They contained the situation. They convinced the dominant baboon to go back to his enclosure and every single one followed.

A clumsy millionaire in Ibiza was popping a $30,000 magnum of champagne… and dropped it.

In Dublin, a cat clinic wants to hire a professional cat cuddler to calm kitties before and after surgery.

A bakery in San Francisco was selling the ‘tacro’ which is half taco and half croissant and filled with either chicken or pork.

Did you make a New Year’s resolution to cut down on drinking? Over 3000 people surveyed who said they were going to cut back in January, but by the time July approached most people were back to the bottom of the tequila bottle.

Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!