Bruno Mars was the big winner at the GRAMMYs last night. Record, Song and Album of the Year!

#GrammysSoMale was down 20% from last year. Ouch! The President of the Recording Academy Neil Portnow addressed the #GrammySoMale by telling Variety, “It has to begin with… women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers, and want to be part of the industry on the executive level…[They need] to step up because I think they would be welcome.”

Lorde was up for Album of the Year against four men but she was the only one not asked to do a solo performance (all did except Jay Z who turned it down)… they said she could do a group tribute for Tom Petty, they turned it down.

Another category that divided the internet was Ed Sheeran winning Best Pop Solo Performance for “Shape of You” over Kesha’s anthem about overcoming sexual assault, “Praying.”

P!nk didn’t fly last night… instead she dressed in jeans and a white t-shirt and sang “Wild Hearts Can’s be Broken.”

Camilla Cabello on the red carpet, in middle of live interview, excused herself to turn around and fix her breasts.

Camila Cabello avoids wardrobe malfunction quickly during an interview at the 2018 #GRAMMYs Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/RtALKSZ6ye — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 28, 2018

Chrissy Teigen is having a boy!

Couples:

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were not hiding Saturday night… staying close to each other and circulating among the celebs at Clive Davis’ annual pre-GRAMMY party.

67-year-old Steven Tyler hosted a party and brought his 28-year-old girlfriend. 68-year-old David Foster brought his 33-year-old girlfriend Katherine McPhee.

Lady GaGa sent fans into a frenzy when she almost called rumored fiancé Christian Carino her “husband” on the Red Carpet.

Ronda Rousey was at WWE’s Royal Rumble last night and she announced that she’s now a full time WWE wrestler!

Former Charles In Charge/Baywatch star Nicole Eggert accused former co-star Scott Baio of sexual misconduct against her during filming while she was just 14 years old! He denies it and is claiming at 18 it was consensual.

Jeremy Piven has five more women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Dane Cook, 45, has a 19 year old girlfriend!!! She just turned 19 and they’ve been dating for a year… did he take her to prom?

Celebrity Big Brother starts next Wednesday on CBS and Omarosa is one of the cast members!! She’s going to be joined by Mark McGrath, Shannon Elizabeth, Brandi Glanville, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Chuck Liddell, Metta World Peace, Ross Mathews and Ariadna Gutierrez (Miss Universe for two minutes).

Weekend box office: