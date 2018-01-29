Photo Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

We collected the highlights, the controversies, and the puppies (!!!) from Music’s Biggest Night… here’s our full recap.

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards hosted by James Corden were live on CBS from MSG in NYC… and Cardi B literally could not contain her excitement when she was talking to Julianne Resnick on the Red Carpet.

During the Awards, Corden said anyone who don’t win an award would go home with a consolation prize… a pug puppy, LOL.

P!nk’s 6-year-old daughter Willow finally got to meet her favorite star, Rihanna. By the way, Rihanna almost fell out of that red dress during her performance. People were probably waiting for that.

Bruno Mars swept the big three categories, winning Album and Record of the Year for 24 Carat Magic and Song of the Year for “That’s What I Like.” He also picked up Best R&B performance and Best R&B song.

Alessia Cara won Best New Artist, and was the only female awarded during the entire broadcast.

Of course, lots of women spoke, including Camila Cabello, who gave a stirring intro for U2, speaking on behalf of Dreamers– those protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. Here’s part of that speech:

There were sounds of disappointment and slight boos from the audience, when Ed Sheeran won for Pop Vocal Performance, beating out Kelly Clarkson, P!nk, Lady Gaga, and Kesha. Were people upset that the one male in the category won, in the year of the woman? Or were they mad because he wasn’t there in attendance?

Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, received a roaring response when she appeared in the Fire and Fury sketch with James Corden.

Jay-Z was shut out of all eight categories he was nominated for… that will teach him not to cheat on Beyonce (allegedly).

One of the more powerful performances last night was amazing women getting together to sing Kesha’s “Praying.” The group included Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, Bebe Rexha, and Andra Day.

The GRAMMYs hyped the hell out of Kesha’s emotional performance, and how it would speak to our time… but many people on social media pointed out the industry didn’t seem to care when she was going through a horrible lawsuit in her nightmare encounter with Dr. Luke, so it seems strange that so many people in the industry would only care now… so much time later.

mama and her baby boy A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 28, 2018 at 7:42pm PST

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced it’s going to be a boy via Instagram, post-GRAMMYs. But we don’t know where Chrissy’s bangs went, because she had them before.

