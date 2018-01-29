Image courtesy Live Nation

Dave Matthews Band is coming to the Xfinity Theatre on Saturday, June 23, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.

After taking 2017 off, Dave Matthews Band returns with a new studio album – set for release this summer – and a North American tour. The band is currently putting the finishing touches on the album, which will mark its ninth studio release and first since 2012’s Away From The World.

An online ticket presale is underway now at warehouse.davematthewsband.com for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association. Every online ticket order for the 2018 summer tour, purchased by May 17, 2018, will include a choice of CD or digital download of the new album when it is released.

Tickets go on sale Friday February 2nd at 10am at LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Mike Kelley this week starting at 10am. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to the show!