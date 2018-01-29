Image Courtesy Live Nation

Elton John is coming to the XL Center on September 19, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.

After more than half a century on the road and an unparalleled career that has redefined the cultural landscape and seen Elton John claim his place as a true global icon, the superstar today announced via an exclusive VR180 live stream on YouTube, details of his final tour called ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’.

Kicking off in the U.S. on September 8, 2018, the ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour will consist of more than 300 shows across five continents, hitting North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Australasia before reaching its conclusion in 2021. These dates mark the superstar’s last-ever tour, the end of half a century on the road for one of pop culture’s most enduring performers. Elton’s new stage production will take his fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits like no one has ever seen before.

Tickets go on sale Friday February 2nd at 10am at XLCenter.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and Company mornings this week, and know the SECRET SONG OF THE DAY. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696, know the code word, and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

SECRET SONG OF THE DAY:

Tuesday: Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased at EltonJohn.com.