Journey & Def Leppard are coming to the XL Center on May 21, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.

Following the huge buzz surrounding last week’s announcement that two of the world’s greatest rock bands – DEF LEPPARD and JOURNEY – are teaming up for a massive co-headlining North American tour, special fan presales and VIP packages have now been announced, as well as additional on sale details.

Tickets for most dates go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, February 3 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public in select dates beginning Tuesday, January 30 at 12 PM local time. A full list of tour dates and on sale details can be found below.

Additionally, Def Leppard and Journey fan presales will begin Monday, January 29 at 12 PM local time. Def Leppard VIP Packages will also be available beginning Monday, January 29 at 12PM local time through Epic Rights, visit DefLeppardRockBrigade.com for all information. Journey VIP Packages will be available beginning Monday, January 29 at 12PM local time through VIP Nation. For more information, visit journeymusic.com.

Tickets go on sale Saturday February 3rd at 10am at XLCenter.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J this week starting at 2pm. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to the show!