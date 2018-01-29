Listen to Craig and Company this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Taylor Swift live at Gillette Stadium this July!

Due to overwhelming demand, a third show at Gillette Stadium has been added to Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour for Thursday, July 26, 2018.

The reputation Stadium Tour will be Swift’s fifth tour stop in Foxborough and her eighth and ninth performances at Gillette Stadium. In 2010, Swift became the first female artist to headline Gillette Stadium and, in turn, the venue became the first stadium she toured in. Swift has sold out all seven of her shows at Gillette Stadium. Please visit www.TaylorSwift.com for more information.

Tickets for go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, January 31st at 10am at Ticketmaster.com… but you can win tickets on 96.5 TIC!

Listen for your chance to call in mornings this week with Craig and Company. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!