Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

In Las Vegas, you can bet on pretty much anything having to do with the Super Bowl… even stuff like what color will P!nk’s hair be, will she be flying while she sings, how many times Trump will tweet during the game, what songs will JT perform at halftime, etc. For the game, would you rather watch a bad game with good commercials or a good game with bad commercials?

Also, Minneapolis officials are hoping that a zipline across the Mississippi river will help visitors to really enjoy Super Bowl weekend. It is 750 ft. long. They’ve already sold out all 10,000 tickets! Now, although the game is inside, the zipline is outside… and it’ll be 10 degrees at game time!

Sticky fingers in Germany! Two truck loads of chocolate were stolen — 44 tons and worth half a million dollars!

He’s played many characters and now Tom Hanks will play Mr. Rogers in a new movie.

Someone has invented a pop-up personal movie theater. You lay down on your couch and wear it on your head. It’s like one of those nylon laundry baskets that expands. Before you think it’s high tech, it’s like a garbage can for your head and you put your tablet or phone on top… ??

A mail carrier in Italy would finish his route for the day, but stash the undelivered mail in his garage. It was discovered that he had a half ton pile of mail that had gone undelivered!

In March 2015, a chef went to a strip club in NYC. He was chatting with the stripper and she was saying how her kids were having trouble with police. Well, he called her a bad mother, so she punched him and knocked one of his teeth out! Fast forward to now – he’s suing the club for one million dollars.

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.