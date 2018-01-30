Former Glee star Mark Salling reportedly committed suicide. People don’t know how to react, as the actor was awaiting sentencing in March after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. He was facing 4 to 7 years in prison. It’s a sad story, no matter how you look at it.

There’s another sexual harassment allegation… this one related to Fox’s new show The Four. Charlie Walk, one of the judges on the show and president of Republic Records, has been accused of sexual harassment. The victim is a woman he used to work with, who claims the harassment was so bad she left the music business. Walk claims the allegations are false, and that nobody has made a complaint against him in his 25 years in the business.

Recording Academy President Neil Portnow made a comment that women need to “step up” if they want to win a GRAMMY, after only one woman won an award at this year’s show. He’s now trying to walk back his comment, and saying he actually meant the industry needs to step up and work harder and eliminate the barriers that women face when pursuing careers in music. Okay Neil… but that’s not what you said.

Pink and Halsey were NOT having Neil’s statement.

Neil’s comment was absurd. Female artists came HARD in 2017. But the nominees are selected by peers and their opinion of the music. Which means it’s a conversation about the standards of which the ENTIRE INDUSTRY expects women to uphold. — h (@halsey) January 30, 2018

The cast of Celebrity Big Brother was announced earlier this week. Did you know they’re earning $200,000 EACH for doing the show??? Of course, Omarosa is one of the contestants, and on top of that salary, she could win a Grand Prize of half a million dollars, if she wins.

Julie Chen had to take a pay cut from her husband, CBS President Les Moonves, because Celebrity Big Brother won’t run as long as the 90 day period in which she typically earns $200k (boo hoo).