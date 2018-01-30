Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Yeah, Kim is breaking the internet again. And now she has beef with Lindsay Lohan! And Tom Brady is upset with a radio station. Plus, Nicole Kidman ate WHAT? More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Kim Kardashian is naked again on the internet… she posted some racy photos on Instagram. See the NSFW pic here… and she revealed her new hairstyle, cornrows. Lindsay Lohan commented, “I’m confused.” And Kim replied, “You know what’s confusing….. Your sudden foreign accent.”

Tom Brady got upset with a sportscaster on WEEI in Boston for calling his daughter a pissant. She was just acting like a normal little kid. Brady likely won’t return on the show again.

Did you guys notice the typo on the State of the Union tickets? LOL! Late night hosts had a field day with it!

I don’t know about you, but I’m definitely going to be having wime with my popcorm during the State of the Uniom. #IdiotFest2018 pic.twitter.com/6a9yXOKr82 — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 30, 2018

GRAMMYs ratings were down… even though 19.8 million watched, it was down 24% from last year. Some of the reasons include tone deaf exclusion of women, too long running time, too much political content, and lack of high profile nominees.

This year's #GRAMMYs slipped over 20 percent in viewership from last year's event, putting Music's Biggest Night in danger of securing its lowest ratings https://t.co/DXPamYGJyw pic.twitter.com/QQbjC7zdj4 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 29, 2018

Celebrity Big Brother is coming soon… with Omarosa and host Julie Chen talked about it here.

Megyn Kelly reportedly threw a fit when NBC offered the Olympics coverage gig to Katie Couric, according to Page Six!

Megyn Kelly ‘threw a fit’ over Katie Couric’s Olympics gig https://t.co/sgjOSl4Lg8 pic.twitter.com/Q2x42RPkeC — Page Six (@PageSix) January 30, 2018

Nicole Kidman ate live bugs for Vanity Fair! Eww!

And let’s one-up that one… on The Bachelor last night, Kendall admits she’d eat human meat.