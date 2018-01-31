Photo: Gavin Bond

By Hayden Wright

Calvin Harris went home empty-handed at this year’s GRAMMY Awards despite his first nomination for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

The “We Found Love” hitmaker has a theory as to why he earned a nomination—though it wasn’t enough to clinch a win.

His theory involves a beard.

“Last year I grew a big ol beard in order to be taken seriously by the Grammys as a producer,” he wrote on Twitter. “It worked to an extent – my Producer of the Year nomination came through and I was happy the beard was performing as well as I had hoped…”

He continued: “But unfortunately this weekend I learned that even a new beard has its limitations. On Sunday I lost out to the incredible Greg Kurstin. A big ol beard can only take you so far. An important lesson learned that i am happy to pass forward to all of you good people.”

In conclusion, he shaved the beard off to start anew: “Now my beard is gone, the experiment completed and I can move forward with 2018! God bless and thank you for your support !!!”

Despite the GRAMMY upset, the last year hasn’t been a complete wash for Calvin Harris: He released his album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 which featured collaborations with Katy Perry, Pharrell, Ariana Grande, Future, Kehlani, Lil Yachty, Frank Ocean, Migos and more.

