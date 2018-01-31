Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

There’s a debate on Twitter whether a straw has one hole or two. Is it one continuous hole or is it a tunnel with two ends? People seem to have strong feelings about this, LOL!

We had a riveting discussion about this at lunch, but I want to hear from all of you: Does a straw have one or two holes? — Jess Marfisi (@jessdrawz) January 26, 2018

How many dates does it take before you’re ready to go on a road trip together? Majority of women said five dates.

In recent years airlines have allowed support dogs, pigs, etc. in the passenger area, but a woman attempted to board her support peacock. United said no. As of March, no support animal of any kind will be allowed to board without prior written approval.

The latest craze sweeping the nation is goat yoga. Not only petting sessions with goats while doing yoga, but they have the goat standing on you.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s garage sale… he sold his 2015 Bugatti Roadster for $2.5 million.

A gas station on Ocracoke Island in North Carolina has closed… it was the only gas station on the island. Residents now have to take a ferry to the mainland to get gas.

What sauce are you dipping wings in this Sunday. Number one choice year after year? Ranch.

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.