President of Republic Records and judge on the new Fox show The Four, Charlie Walk, has been let go from the show and he’s been suspended from the record label after a former employee has accused him of sexual harassment! Tristan Coopersmith claims Walk had repeatedly groped and harassed her during their years working together at Sony Music. Walk will appear on Thursday night’s pre-taped episode of the show, but will not appear next week … according to Deadline. It’s unclear if FOX will replace him. Walk co-judged the talent search show with Diddy, Meghan Trainor and DJ Khaled.

Nicole Eggert has been doing interviews this week and she’s on her back to LA where she says she’s filing a sexual battery report against Scott Baio. Scott was on GMA this morning and Nicole will appear on Dr. Oz today… Dr. Oz originally taped a show but wasn’t going to air it but he had her come back to add more to the interview. Nicole claims that Scott had relations with her when she was as young as 14…. her story changes a lot and Scott says she’s lying.

Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 6 campaign has clones of his wife Kim Kardashian… the blonde version of Kim! The images have come out and they include Paris Hilton and other models looking just like Kim!

#YEEZYSEASON6 A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:35pm PST

Kim Kardashian is releasing her latest fragrances just in time for Valentine’s day: the Kimoji Hearts Fragrance Collection… it’s out tomorrow… in the shape of hearts.

A sequel to Mel Gibson’s 2004 film The Passion of the Christ about the crucifixion of Jesus is in the works. Jim Caviezel, 49, who will reprise the role of Jesus, and it will focus on the Resurrection. The Passion of the Christ was the highest-grossing R-rated film in North America, generating $611 million worldwide on a $30 million budget.

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly had sexual encounter with President Trump in 2006, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night but did not answer any questions about the alleged affair. While a statement was released from Daniels earlier Tuesday denying any affair, she appeared to hint on Kimmel’s show that she did not sign it.

Drew Carey, 59, is engaged to a 36 year old sex therapist! Dr. Amie Harwick is a licensed marriage and family therapist and the author of The New Sex Bible for Women.

Happy 37th birthday Justin Timberlake… his 5th album, Man of the Woods, is out on Friday and he’s been rehearsing 8-10 hours a day for his halftime performance. Have you seen the commercials yet that have been released?