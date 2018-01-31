Photo: MJT/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Mark Salling, who was awaiting a sentencing trial, has died. Plus, Paris Hilton becomes Kim Kardashian, and Jimmy Kimmel trolls Trump! More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee.

Mark Salling, who played Puck on Glee, had pled guilty to possession of child pornography was found dead. Allegedly he hung himself. He was 35. His sentencing was scheduled for March 7. He was to serve between 4-7 years in jail and register as a sex offender and pay restitution to victims.

Glee's Mark Salling has been found dead after an apparent suicide. https://t.co/ambn3EtPcs — E! News (@enews) January 30, 2018

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton proved once and for all they’re “totally BFFs” because Paris Hilton was spotted walking around wearing all the Yeezy clothes. It’s a new campaign for Kanye’s fashion line. Paris and other social influencers are basically Kim clones in the campaign.

Then there’s the other Kim K photo we’ve been talking about… the NSFW one she posted on Insta. And Wendy Williams went off… she says Kim is desperate to stay in the spotlight and that Kanye doesn’t pay attention to her!

“Kim, it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and evil conversation,” she said https://t.co/5a1lqPjxuT — Page Six (@PageSix) January 31, 2018

Celebrity Big Brother kicks off February 7th. Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray will be the “old guy.” He’s a big fan of the show.

Last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he recreated the Sergeant at Arms introducing Trump… LOL!

And Jimmy also got Stormy Daniels to reveal in a roundabout way that she signed a nondisclosure agreement about her affair with Trump.

The radio DJ at the center of Taylor Swift’s groping trial, David Mueller, has returned to the airwaves at a station in Mississippi, using the name of a confederate general – Stonewall Jackson.

Six months after a jury found he had groped Taylor Swift in 2013, radio DJ David Mueller has landed a new job at a Mississippi stationhttps://t.co/54w0bHN3ll — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 30, 2018

Leslie Jones is headed the Olympic Games! She’s a big fan and she’ll be part of the official NBC team!