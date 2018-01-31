Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Lorde took out an ad in the New Zealand Herald to thank fans for their dedication and support.

Related: Lorde Covers Carly Rae Jepsen At Jack Antonoff Charity Event

“Last night I saw a lot of crazy & wonderful things,” she wrote in the hand-written ad. “I just wanted to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for loving & embracing Melodrama the way you did. My nomination belongs to you. Thank you, also, for believing in female musicians. You set a beautiful precedent!”

Lorde also scribbled “Kung Fu Kenny” (Kendrick Lamar), “SZA”, and wrote “Chelsea Jade Rules. And, she made other interesting notes, including, “JAY-Z’s hands are really soft” and “met Stevie Nicks + almost cried.”

The singer was the only female with an Album of the Year nomination at the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards. Strangely, she was also the only nominee in that category who was not asked to perform.

The managing editor of the New Zealand Herald shared the below tweet.