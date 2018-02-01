Filed Under:Def Leppard, Journey
Image courtesy Live Nation

Journey & Def Leppard are coming to the XL Center this May… and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

On May 21st, Journey and Def Leppard will perform live at the XL Center in Hartford.  Tickets go on sale Saturday February 3rd at 10am at XLCenter.com… but from THURSDAY 2/1 AT 12PM TO FRIDAY 2/2 AT 10PM ONLY, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

All you need to do is CLICK HERE and use the special password SUGAR

Don’t miss your shot to pick up great seats to this amazing show… the presale is only live until 10pm on Friday, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!

