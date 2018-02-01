Photo: Jimmy Fontaine

By Scott T. Sterling

Charlie Puth and Boyz II Men’s song, “If You Leave Me Now,” is so good that they’ve done it again.

Related: Charlie Puth Celebrates Excited Grandma Fan

The two pop forces celebrated the standout track from Puth’s upcoming second album, Voicenotes, by reconvening in a recording studio for a live take.

The track’s lush, ’90s throwback production is a celebration of Boyz II Men’s legendary sound, which Puth celebrates on the stunning tune.

Watch the video below.