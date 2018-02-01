Craig and Company give you the punchline first, then the question. It’s Jokes Back Asswards! Highlight underneath each answer to see the question!

The State of the Union address and fertilizer

Name two things that are full of BS

Throwing touchdown passes for the Patriots and Gisele Bundchen

Name something Tom Brady hopes he’ll be doing BEFORE and AFTER the Super Bowl

DREAMers

What’s the name for young unauthorized immigrants in the US and the name for people who think the Eagles will upset the Patriots

Las Vegas strip

Where does Steve Wynn live? And what did he force way too many female employees to do?

His, Hers, and To Be Steamed

What do the three sets of towels say in Stormy Daniels’ house?

Cuz she’s never kept her mouth shut this long

Why are Stormy Daniels’ friends amazed

Mudbound

What’s a Stormy Daniels video she won’t win any Oscars for