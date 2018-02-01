Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

Fact check: When Trump said black unemployment is the lowest in history, technically he’s correct… however, the rate fell 10% under Obama. It has only fallen 1% under Trump. And as for his self-proclaimed biggest audience in State of the Union history? His 45 million is below Obama’s 48 million and George W. Bush’s 52 million. And the audience was down from his speech one year ago.

When Mel Gibson gave us Passion of the Christ, he produced, directed, and paid for it and Hollywood laughed… until Gibson pocketed $600 million dollars! Now he’s producing and directing a sequel, again starring Jim Caviezel as the Son of God.

What do Elton John, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ozzy Osbourne and Paul Simon have in common? They’re all doing farewell tours.

Someone (in Florida, of course…) donated a loaded live grenade launcher to Goodwill…!?? The bomb squad and hazmat team were called.

Las Vegas gambling revenue for last year hit an all time record at $26.2 billion! The biggest source? The penny slot machines – they took in $3.2 billion!

A 28-year-old man had a fight with his girlfriend, so he drove to the Tampa airport, stripped down to his underwear, stole a golf cart near the runway and tried to steal two planes before crashing into a building. As one does.

Michael Ryder in Michigan is collecting $360 a week in unemployment. But Michael is a German Shepherd… and his owner is an attorney!!

