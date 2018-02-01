Guess co-founder and creative director Paul Marciano is the latest to be accused of sexual harassment… and who’s accusing him? Kate Upton! He denies it all… he says she’s doing it for pay back because they let her go after she started showing up late to the set. But Kate says she’s going to tell her story soon. Jennifer Lopez just did a campaign for Guess and she was the guest of honor last night and was with Paul Marciano.

Last night TMZ was reporting that the singing competition show The Four had dropped judge Charlie Walk after he was accused of sexual harassment. But today TMZ is reporting that Charlie made the decision not to attend the finale “out of respect for the contestants, my fellow judges and everyone involved with the show.” But he denies the allegations. He’s on tonight’s pre-taped episode though. Charlie has been suspended from Republic Records (he’s the President) while they do an investigation.

Rose McGowan went after Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano‘s involvement with the #MeToo movement. She says she doesn’t like Alyssa… that she’s a lie and she’s part of the pimp problem! Alyssa is married to an agent at CAA and Rose says CAA is part of the problem.

NBC, which has been eyeing a reboot of Emmy-winning comedy The Office in addition to its successful Will & Grace revival, has a high-profile Miami Vice reboot in the works produced by Vin Diesel and Chris Morgan.

Justin Timberlake says he’ll be doing “Can’t Stop the Feeling” and that N’Sync won’t be joining him. His album is out tomorrow and wants to tell everyone that it’s not a country album… “The album is named after my son [Silas]. His name means ‘Of the Woods’ – so stop telling me I’m making a country album!”

Here’s a fun Super Bowl commercial to look out for… Alexa loses her voice so Cardi B, Gordon Ramsay, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Rebel Wilson, and more take over.

