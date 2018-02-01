Photo: Pamela Littky

By Hayden Wright

Fall Out Boy’s seventh studio album MANIA topped the Billboard charts last month and to celebrate the band stopped by The Late Show to perform their hit “Hold Me Tight Or Don’t.”

The band played glow-in-the-dark instruments and wore ghoulish orange glow-in-the-dark face paint, continuing the Day of the Dead theme presented in the video for “Hold Me Tight or Don’t.”

Fall Out Boy will hit the road this fall, starting August 29 in Uniondale, New York at the Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum, and wrapping up October 10 in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center. The tour includes a massive hometown show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on September 8 —a first for the band.

In January, the band told Radio.com that the homecoming concert marks a high point in their career. The Chicago show promises musical guests Machine Gun Kelly, Rise Against and more.

Watch Fall Out Boy perform on The Late Show here: