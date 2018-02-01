Patriots quarterback Tom Brady | Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady’s hairstyles, ranked. Plus, Alexa loses her voice in new Super Bowl commercial! And remember Left Shark? Yeah, he’s back in the news… more in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Netflix announced that the final season of House of Cards has resumed production with Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear joining the cast, now led solely by Robin Wright as President Claire Underwood. The show had been put on indefinite hiatus after Kevin Spacey’s implosion.

Before George Clooney ever met wife, Amal, his agent met her and he predicted that she and George would get married. The first time they met, George says they stayed up all night talking. He talked about it on David Letterman’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

Michelle Obama went on The Ellen Show and she got her to reveal what was in that Tiffany’s box that Melania awkwardly handed her at the inauguration. Apparently, it was completely off protocol. But Barack Obama saved the day.

Super Bowl LII is just around the corner and anticipation for this year’s halftime show is at an all time high. And three years ago when the Patriots beat the Seahawks, the guy who was Left Shark in Katy Perry’s halftime show claims he messed up the choreography on purpose because he was playing a “different character.”

Tom Brady has had more than twice as many hairstyles as Super Bowl victories and USA Today has ranked all of them.

Amazon has a Super Bowl commercial where Alexa loses her voice and is replaced with celebrities!

Since she lost her gig co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper, Kathy Griffin says she stayed home that night with her boyfriend, but she called the new show with Andy Cohen a dumpster fire.

And Joe Kennedy… what was that slime on his lips? Yeah, it was just Chapstick.