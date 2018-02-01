By Scott T. Sterling

It’s fire and ice. Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes. Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage. Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice.

There’s a lot going on in the new joint Doritos/Mountain Dew Super Bowl 52 ad, which finds Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage as the red-hot Busta Rhymes doppelganger, and Morgan Freeman as the cool as ice frontman for Missy Elliott.

In the clip, Dinklage mimes to Rhymes’ fiery guest verse from Chris Brown’s 2011 track “Look at Me Now.” That’s followed by Freeman taking on Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On.”

Watch the new spot below: