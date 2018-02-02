Kathy from Hebron took on the challenge! Find out how she did and play along here! Highlight underneath each question to see the answer… and see if you Can’t Beat Christine!

Harry Styles was 24 yesterday. Name the 2017 World War II movie he starred in.

Dunkirk

Katherine Heigl signed on to star in the 8th season of the USA show, Suits. Name the actress who was a star on Suits, but is leaving to get married.

Meghan Markle

85 years ago, Skippy peanut butter was introduced. What brand was the most consumed in the USA in 2017?

Jif

Joey Fatone says *NSYNC won’t reunite with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show. What’s the name of *NSYNC’s highest selling album – No Strings Attached or Step By Step?

No Strings Attached

34 years ago, Apple unveiled the MacIntosh personal computer. What actor played a Mac in the Mac vs. PC ad campaign that Apple ran from 2006-2009?

Justin Long

