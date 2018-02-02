Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

We’ll start with stupid news… a school in Birmingham, Alabama has suspended a 17-year-old student for inviting her girlfriend to prom. SMH… Alabama.

Random Super Bowl facts:

-The average ticket this year? $5700!

-We’ll eat over 28 million lbs. of chips, 8 million lbs. of guac, and as a nation, we’ll buy 52 million cases of beer.

-The game has 50 TV cameras — that’s a record! And there are 17 production trucks.

-The Eagles will wear green, the Patriots will wear white. That’s a good sign for New England because teams wearing white are 33 in 18 in the game. 12 of the past 13 winners have worn white.

-Tom Brady has played in 7 Super Bowls in his career which is the same number as the entire Eagles roster combined.

This Is Us airs directly after the game. The episode is entitled ‘Super Bowl Sunday’. And all will be explained… it will shift between this year’s game and the game in 1998. The show’s creator says if you thought you figured it out, you didn’t – you don’t see it coming.

There’s a Denny’s in Las Vegas that has a wedding chapel. They’re offering a special where you can get married for $99. It does not include pancakes.

And Olive Garden is offering the Super Bowl Italian Nacho. It’s fried lasagna noodle covered in red sauce, chunks of chicken, meatball, sausage, topped with alfredo, mozzarella, and parmesan!

