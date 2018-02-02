Kim Kardashian West (Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

JT shuts down halftime rumors during SBLII press conference. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez returned to rehab. And Kim Kardashian’s nice gesture to… her frenemies? More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Justin Timberlake shut down rumors of any special guests to join him during halftime. He says he thought about all sorts of grand ideas from *NSYNC to Janet to Jay-Z, but he wants to shine the light on his band, the Tennessee Kids and he revealed that he’s gonna do a few things that have never been done before! He did confirm he’ll perform ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’, but that’s all he’s giving us for now!

Then it was revealed JT was on Tom Brady’s short list for man crushes and that the feeling was mutual.

Justin Timberlake on his bromance with Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/Byd6UDIdsN — The Big Lead (@thebiglead) February 2, 2018

RadarOnline reports that Selena Gomez just completed another stint in rehab during the last two weeks of January, apparently because she’d returned to using a deadly cocktail of Lunesta, Ambien, Klonopin and Xanax. So, loved ones intervened.

Selena Gomez reportedly completed a two-week treatment program for anxiety and depression https://t.co/nWI4IG7vkp pic.twitter.com/6wXJtiNQo1 — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) February 2, 2018

On The Ellen Show yesterday, Portia de Rossi gave her a gorilla sanctuary in Africa for her 60th birthday!

Portia has given me the greatest gift I’ve ever been given. https://t.co/KzllU43mkI pic.twitter.com/9qFo9Pm2QU — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 1, 2018

Kim Kardashian is spending Valentine’s Day by sending her new fragrance to friends and frenemies (Taylor Swift, Lindsay Lohan, Wendy Williams… and P!nk is a frenemy?).

Kim Kardashian is making sure both her LOVERS and HATERS will get a Valentine! 💖 💗 💙 #TMZ pic.twitter.com/43FPat2NET — TMZ (@TMZ) February 1, 2018

David Mueller is the DJ accused of grabbing Taylor Swift’s butt, resulting in losing his job, and now he’s on some Southern country station. Somebody hired him, he took a pay cut, and now they’re getting backlash and bomb threats from Taylor’s fans!

Jeopardy! had a category for football trivia last night called Talking Football. And the three contestants went 0 for 5 – no one got any of them right!

No one on Jeopardy knew anything about football 😂 pic.twitter.com/EomJWawkWF — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 2, 2018

Great news for fans of Downton Abbey! Creator Julian Fellowes just sold his latest period drama called The Gilded Age.