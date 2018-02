The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

Missed a song from last week? Check out our past playlists here.

9 AM

HANGING BY A MOMENT-Lifehouse

FOR THE FIRST TIME-The Script

LITTLE TALKS-Of Monsters & Men

TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES-Sam Smith

GIRLS CHASE BOYS-Ingrid Michaelson

LET IT GO-James Bay

SLOW HANDS-Naill Horan

EVERY DAY IS A WINDING ROAD-Sheryl Crow

WE FOUND LOVE-Mat Kearney

HEARTS ON FIRE-Gavin James

SMOOTH-Rob Thomas

WISH I KNEW YOU-The Revivalists

10 AM

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE-Charlie Puth

DON’T WANNA KNOW-Maroon 5

NO ROOTS-Alice Merton

A SKY FULL OF STARS-Coldplay

LET HER CRY-Hootie & The Blowfish

I WILL WAIT-Mumford & Sons

CHANDELIER-Sia

RENEGADES-X Ambassadors

RIPTIDE-Vance Joy

CRASH INTO ME-Dave Matthews

WHAT ABOUT US-Pink

DEMONS-Imagine Dragons

11 AM

PIECE BY PIECE-Kelly Clarkson

THE REASON-Hoobastank

FREE FALLIN’-John Mayer

NAKED-James Arthur

SHUT UP AND DANCE-Walk the Moon

DROPS OF JUPITER-Train

TAKE ME TO CHURCH-Hozier

WHEREVER YOU WILL GO-The Calling

PERFECT-Ed Sheeran

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG-Adele

ATTENTION-Charlie Puth

SLIDE-Goo Goo Dolls

The Acoustic Sunrise is presented by Jefferson Radiology – where no one reads you like your radiologist!