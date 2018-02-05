Don’t cry over spilled milk… 30,000 gallons of milk was spilled on a highway in Maine! And in Pennsylvania, it was 66,000 lbs. of kitty litter that made a mess.

Where’s the best view of the NYC skyline? From your Brooklyn high-rise across the East River, of course! The new Brooklyn Point condos are 68 stories up and the roof features an infinity edge saltwater pool. The penthouse below the pool is $100 million. Just a regular condo in the building is $4 million. The no-view studio goes for $840,000.

What happens to your head when a 14 lb. weight falls on you from 60 feet up? It hurts. A 51-year-old man was goose hunting in Maryland… and he shot a goose that fell directly on his head. He’s still hospitalized.

Here’s a story for the dog lovers. 10 years ago in Pittsburgh a 10-year-girl was forced to give up her puppy for adoption. Fast forward to now. Nicole is 20. She saw a sad looking dog up for adoption on Facebook, which reminded her very much of her beloved puppy. She forgot her pup had been microchipped… the dog began licking her as soon as she walked into the Humane Society! It was the same dog!