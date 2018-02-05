Pink had the flu but still did an amazing performance of the Star Spangled Banner at the Super Bowl. Her brother, brother, Lt. Col. Jason Moore, was there to see her perform.

Justin Timberlake had his album release party at Paisley Park and word had leaked he’d have a hologram of Prince onstage with him. It ended up being a video projection but it was known that Prince felt that any virtual performance of an artist was “demonic.” Plus the two didn’t get along… when Justin released “Sexy Back,” Prince joked that sexy never left and Timberlake responded with a diss verse in “Give It To Me” in which he said to Prince, “Don’t hate on me just because you didn’t come up with it.” Timberlake later pulled a stunt where he lowered the mic for Prince to mock his height at the Golden Globes.

13 year old Ryan McKenna got thousands of followers and a press tour after he took that selfie with Justin during the performance.

But watching Kevin Hart drunk at the game was probably the funniest part. He dropped an F-Bomb live on the NFL Network so Deion Sanders escorted him away and he tried to get past security to go onstage with the team to get there trophy! He was held back… then posted a drunk video on his social media.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed a baby girl on Thursday but decided to drop the news yesterday. 8 lbs 9 ounces!! Twitter seems to think she named the girl Mariposa… that’s butterfly in Spanish. She kept releasing photos and an 11-minute post-birth “to our daughter” video montage she created in announcing the arrival of her newborn baby girl.

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh got married on Saturday but Caitlin got robbed just hours before. She was staying in a bungalow and had $165,000 worth of borrowed jewelry for the wedding… it’s gone.

Mel B might be out of America’s Got Talent because she’s been a problem and has too much baggage so they might be bringing in Queen Latifah to replace her.

Lady Gaga is doing well again… she suffers from fibromyalgia and had cancelled the last 10 dates of the European leg of her “Joanne World Tour” due to “severe pain.”

Michael Buble is expecting his third child with his actress wife Luisana Lopilato, according to reports in Argentinian press.

Weekend box office:

1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $11 million

2. Maze Runner: The Death Cure $10.2

3. Winchester $9.2