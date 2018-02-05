Milo Ventimiglia Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

From This Is Us to JT’s halftime, the selfie kid, and more, there’s lots to unpack from yesterday’s Big Game! Get the deets in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories!

NBC aired a special episode of This Is Us after the Super Bowl. And during the game, NBC aired a promo with Milo Ventimiglia–who plays Jack Pearson–addressing the Crock Pot issue with the hashtag, #CrockPotIsInnocent! Crock Pot had to start its own Twitter account to defend itself from the backlash! (And yes, the footage that was seen in the episode was actual footage from last night’s game!)

And back to the Super Bowl – it was very good game! The halftime show with Justin Timberlake was interesting… but not the best we’ve seen. He did a tribute to Prince, which some were saying was disrespectful. He was NOT a hologram, but a projection.

BTW, the selfie kid from halftime was a 13-year-old Patriots fan from Massachusetts!

#SuperBowlSelfie A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Feb 5, 2018 at 11:21am PST

P!nk rocked the National Anthem despite having the flu!

Here were some of the commercials…

And SNL had fun with a skit making fun of football fans in 1775.

In non-Super Bowl news, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their baby girl last Thursday (2/1)! No word on the name yet, but Kylie says she kept it a secret because she “needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I know how.” Also, there was a glimpse of Kim holding Chicago West in video footage and they showed Kim next to Kylie, proving Kylie was NOT Kim’s surrogate. Khloe, BTW, is still pregnant.

John Stamos and his pregnant fiance Caitlin McHugh got married on Saturday! But the night before the wedding, Caitlin stayed at a hotel and someone stole $165,000 of her jewelry!