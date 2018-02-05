By Christine Lee
Photo: John David Mercer / USA TODAY Sports

Now that Super Bowl 52 is history, let’s take a look at The Top 7 Things We Learned From the Super Bowl.

1. The halftime show would’ve been more entertaining if Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman continued their rap-off.

2. When Steven Tyler drives backwards in a Kia, he turns into Cher.

3. If you’re going to pay tribute in your halftime show to a singer who recently died unexpectedly, don’t make the song, “I Would Die 4 U”.

4. The Rock’s new movie is called “Skyscraper” because “Die Hard Rip-Off” is too on-the-nose.

5. Football fans were just as annoying in 1775 as they are today.

6. Every ad is a Tide ad.

7. Win or lose, Tom Brady’s hair is immaculate!

—–

