Photo: John David Mercer / USA TODAY Sports
Now that Super Bowl 52 is history, let’s take a look at The Top 7 Things We Learned From the Super Bowl.
1. The halftime show would’ve been more entertaining if Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman continued their rap-off.
2. When Steven Tyler drives backwards in a Kia, he turns into Cher.
3. If you’re going to pay tribute in your halftime show to a singer who recently died unexpectedly, don’t make the song, “I Would Die 4 U”.
4. The Rock’s new movie is called “Skyscraper” because “Die Hard Rip-Off” is too on-the-nose.
5. Football fans were just as annoying in 1775 as they are today.
6. Every ad is a Tide ad.
7. Win or lose, Tom Brady’s hair is immaculate!
—–
