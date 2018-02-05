Image courtesy The Bushnell

Steve Martin and Martin Short are coming to the Bushnell in Hartford on February 17th, and we want you to see the show.

Expect non-stop laughs from the hilarious duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short in An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Lives that includes stand-up, film clips, musical numbers and conversations about their lives in show business. Martin and Short will also be joined by the GRAMMY-winning bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko.

Tickets are on sale now through bushnell.org, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and Company every morning this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!