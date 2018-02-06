Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

The CEO of Doritos–who is a woman–announced they are launching a new line of chips for women. They are less crunchy, with less cheese powder, and come in bags that fit in a purse. She says, “Women don’t like to crunch too loudly in public, they don’t lick their fingers generously, and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces into their mouths.” (Christine says this is wrong – we don’t like listening to MEN do that! And the internet is calling them Lady Doritos, so do we get them for $.80 on the $1.00?)

A guy in a mask tried to rob a pizza parlour in Massachusetts, but the employees tackled him. When they pulled off the mask, it turned out to be their boss! He had just been fired.

In Florida, 27-year-old man’s own mother called cops on him. He was placed under arrest, handcuffed, still wearing his favorite pink boxer shorts. He broke away from police and drove away, eluding police for hours. He was re-arrested hours later still wearing the pink shorts and cuffs. He was busted for trying to rob his own family’s business.

In Virginia, a computer programmer had a recurring dream with the number sequence 3-10-17-26-32. He never usually played the lottery, but bought four tickets with those numbers and each one was worth $100,000!

A Rockford, Michigan couple are expecting and don’t want to find out the sex of the baby… that is significant because they already have THIRTEEN sons!

The Lighter Side of the News is presented by Farmington Bank.