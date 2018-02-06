Kylie Jenner announced today what she and Travis Scott named their daughter… Stormi!

A Dancing With The Stars tour bus was involved in a 70 car fatal crash during a snowstorm in Ames, Iowa on Monday. Frankie Muniz, Jordan Fisher and all the cast and crew members of Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries.

Rob Gronkowski’s Boston-area home was hit by burglars while he was at the SuperBowl. There are reports the burglars stole some safes from the home and GUNS may have been taken, but cops will not confirm that.

Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, is claiming that Prince wouldn’t have been upset with Justin for using his image. He was going to use the hologram but backed out last minute after the social media backlash and probably because Sheila E. talked to him too.

But something that will annoy you even more is that according to Google Trends, the SuperBowl wasn’t the most searched thing in the entire world, it wasn’t Tom Brady, or This Is Us… it was Kylie Jenner and her family because of the baby news!

When two women got the chance to meet Richard Dreyfuss back in 2004 at a Broadway production, they got groped backstage and there’s photos!! He allegedly touched one’s breasts and “grabbed” the other on the ass!

Shawn Mendes played his first Bat Mitzvah Saturday… he played for 275 13-year-old honoring Ella Bikoff. Her dad, J. Darius Bikoff, is the guy who created Vitaminwater and Smartwater. The party cost between $5-7 million. Grandmaster Flash DJ’ed and the Bikoffs also had 40-50 horse carriages waiting to escort the guests from the temple to the party, which was at the ultra-swanky Plaza Hotel.

Once Upon a Time is coming to an end… it will end in May at the end of Season 7.

Celebrating 1 year anniversaries… Britney Spears and Sam Ashgari… JLo and Alex Rodriguez.

Kim Kardashian West new fragrance line, Kimoji Hearts, sold out of its 300k-plus stock Sunday, only 4 days after it was released. 3 new fragrances — Bae, Ride or Die & BFF — topped the $10 million mark!!!!!