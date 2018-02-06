By Scott T. Sterling
Ed Sheeran has added six new cities to his 2018 stadium tour. The dates are expected to be the final additions to the singer’s North American run.
Related: Ed Sheeran’s ‘Watchtower’ Soundtracks New ‘Jack Ryan’ Super Bowl Ad
Fans in San Francisco, Detroit, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Nashville and Milwaukee can now see the pop star in their hometowns. Sheeran has also added second shows in Foxboro, Massachusetts and East Rutherford, New Jersey.
See Ed Sheeran’s complete 2018 stadium tour itinerary below.
8/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
8/21 – San Francisco, CA @ AT&T Park *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*
8/25 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
8/30 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
8/31 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
9/6 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
9/8 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*
9/14 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*
9/15 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium
9/21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*
9/22 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
9/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
9/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*
10/4 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*
10/6 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*
10/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
10/17 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
10/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park *NEWLY ANNOUNCED*
10/27 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
10/31 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
11/3 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
11/7 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
11/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Never miss a tour date from Ed Sheeran with Eventful.