This Is Us scores big after the game! Plus, breaking down this week’s drama on The Bachelor! And Lindsay Lohan recites her favorite Mean Girls quotes! More in today’s Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Actor John Mahoney died Sunday at his home in Chicago at age 77. He was best known for playing Kelsey Grammer’s dad on Frasier. He was also in Moonstruck.

Super Bowl LII drew 103.4 million viewers, but that’s down 7% from last year. By the way, Page Six reported that Justin Timberlake was ready to go with a hologram of Prince, but at the last minute decided to scrap it and do the projection instead because Prince was always critical of holograms.

This Is Us maintained 27 million viewers after the game, which made it the most-watched post Super Bowl program since 2012 with The Voice, averaging 37.6 million.

Kristen Bell had mastitis, which is a condition where the woman’s milk ducts get clogged up. She went to the doctor the first couple times, but also had her husband suck out the milk.



Meanwhile, Bekah Martinez on The Bachelor had been reported missing by her mother! You have to turn your cell phone off when you’re filming a reality show. And she went to work at a pot farm and then disappeared to film the show?!? Arie talks about it here and says the PSA is CALL YOUR PARENTS!

Here’s more on the story about Bekah being “missing”.

CAUTION, SPOILERS! But the villain, Krystal, went home and Arie took FORRREVERR to give Jacqueline a rose!

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will produce and star in a new ten-episode reality competition series called The Titan Games. It will offer every day people a chance to compete in an epic head-to-toe challenge designed to test mind, body, and heart. Sounds similar to American Ninja Warrior, American Gladiator, etc.

The “I see dead people” kid, Haley Joel Osment allegedly lashed out at officials at the Las Vegas airport when he missed his flight and couldn’t through the gate agents on time. So after leaving and coming back several times, he shouted “I’ll destroy you!”

What happened to Lindsay Lohan’s fake accent?!?! She recorded her 8 favorite phrases from Mean Girls for W Magazine, but there’s no accent!