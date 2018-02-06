By Mike Kelley
Image courtesy Live Nation

Poison with Cheap Trick & Pop Evil are coming to the Xfinity Theatre on June 14, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.

Poison, Cheap Trick, and Pop Evil join forces for “Poison… Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018” US Summer Tour starting May 18th in Irvine, CA. The tour comes to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 14th.

Tickets go on sale Friday February 9th at 10am at LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Mike Kelley this week starting at 10am.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to the show!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Celebrate Black History Month
Yeah It’s A Snow Day!

Listen Live