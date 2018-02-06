Image courtesy Live Nation

Poison with Cheap Trick & Pop Evil are coming to the Xfinity Theatre on June 14, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.

Poison, Cheap Trick, and Pop Evil join forces for “Poison… Nothin’ But A Good Time 2018” US Summer Tour starting May 18th in Irvine, CA. The tour comes to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 14th.

Tickets go on sale Friday February 9th at 10am at LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Mike Kelley this week starting at 10am. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to the show!