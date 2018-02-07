Every morning, Craig & Company bring you the Lighter Side of the news! Here are some of today’s highlights!

A new study on meditation found that it did not make people more compassionate or less aggressive.

And not just a new movie with Tom Hanks, but Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood will also be honored with a postage stamp!

A police swat team responded after a farmer in Scotland reported that a tiger was stalking a field of cows, some of them pregnant! After an hour standoff, police removed the tiger… which turned out to be a life-size stuffed animal!

There was a scandal in the annual camel competition in Saudi Arabia. Twelve camels were disqualified when it was revealed they were given botox injections!

Wanna get the flu? Try sharing a keyboard with co-workers as we do in our airtight studios. Yuck. Meanwhile, a study of fast food restaurants compared to five-star restaurants found with overwhelming numbers that the fast food outlets were far cleaner when it comes to bacteria that can make you sick.

Speaking of food, in Kittery, ME a woman ordered a salad and instead of putting her fork in an avocado slice, it was a lizard! It was in the bagged lettuce.

