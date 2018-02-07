Photo: Thomas B. Shea / USA TODAY Sports

Kylie Jenner reveals her daughter’s name, while her sister Kim has stylists available 24/7 for selfies. And the nail has almost been put in the coffin of compact discs. More in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories!

Kylie Jenner has named her baby daughter Stormi. Guess she doesn’t watch the news or she would’ve heard about Stormy Daniels… but apparently they’d settled on the name awhile back.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Kim Kardashian reportedly has a team of twelve stylists living at her house who answer her call at all hours if she wants to take a selfie. They have a special text tone when Kim messages that sounds like a fire alarm.

😝 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 2, 2018 at 12:56pm PST

Rob Gronkowski’s home was robbed on Super Bowl Sunday, so it was a really bad weekend for him. Was it some sort of set-up? Here’s his 911 call…

Arnold Schwarzenegger is doing a new western series called Outrider. He’ll play a federal marshall who emigrated from Europe as a kid. This will be Arnold’s first TV series… unless you want to count Celebrity Apprentice.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has set his first regular role in a television series https://t.co/XJU9f0NVUi pic.twitter.com/dyBBMgBrFv — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2018

CDs (Compact Discs) first came out in 1982. Despite the $1000 price tag for the players, over 400,000 players sold in the USA between 1983-1984. And they didn’t even become prevalent until the ’90s when anti-skip technology came out as well as portable disc players. Now CDs are DOA and RIP because Best Buy and Target are not going to sell them anymore. Christine says hold on to your vintage CD players because just like vinyl, people will want this technology again. BTW, the first artist to be marketed on CD was Dire Straits – Brothers In Arms.

Best Buy Planning to Pull CDs from Stores: Report https://t.co/7Y5cOLYunA — People (@people) February 7, 2018

Happy Birthday to Ashton Kutcher – he turns 40 today!

Ashton Kutcher is 40 years old today and we're still trying to figure out where the time has gone from That '70s Show: https://t.co/fJBZqnJ4GP — E! News (@enews) February 7, 2018

Matt Lauer’s wife is regrouping her life after the big scandal… she was seen in Amsterdam with one of her girlfriends, laughing and drinking wine.

Matt Lauer’s wife seems to be doing just fine https://t.co/uNqErYwKsd — New York Magazine (@NYMag) February 7, 2018

Lucasfilm has announced that Game of Thrones creators are making a new series of Star Wars films separate from Skywalker saga.

Send a raven. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are going from Westeros to a galaxy far, far away…. https://t.co/Iys1SJnhNI pic.twitter.com/UPNFBlX2cU — Star Wars (@starwars) February 6, 2018

Jordan Peele is considering a sequel to Get Out…