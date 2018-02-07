By Christine Lee
Filed Under:Arnold Schwarzenegger, ashton kutcher, Game of Thrones, jordan peele, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, matt lauer, rob gronkowski, Star Wars
Photo: Thomas B. Shea / USA TODAY Sports

Kylie Jenner reveals her daughter’s name, while her sister Kim has stylists available 24/7 for selfies. And the nail has almost been put in the coffin of compact discs. More in Christine Lee’s Hollywood Stories!

Kylie Jenner has named her baby daughter Stormi. Guess she doesn’t watch the news or she would’ve heard about Stormy Daniels… but apparently they’d settled on the name awhile back.

stormi webster 👼🏽

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Kim Kardashian reportedly has a team of twelve stylists living at her house who answer her call at all hours if she wants to take a selfie. They have a special text tone when Kim messages that sounds like a fire alarm.

😝

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Rob Gronkowski’s home was robbed on Super Bowl Sunday, so it was a really bad weekend for him. Was it some sort of set-up? Here’s his 911 call…

Arnold Schwarzenegger is doing a new western series called Outrider. He’ll play a federal marshall who emigrated from Europe as a kid. This will be Arnold’s first TV series… unless you want to count Celebrity Apprentice.

CDs (Compact Discs) first came out in 1982. Despite the $1000 price tag for the players, over 400,000 players sold in the USA between 1983-1984. And they didn’t even become prevalent until the ’90s when anti-skip technology came out as well as portable disc players. Now CDs are DOA and RIP because Best Buy and Target are not going to sell them anymore. Christine says hold on to your vintage CD players because just like vinyl, people will want this technology again. BTW, the first artist to be marketed on CD was Dire Straits – Brothers In Arms. 

Happy Birthday to Ashton Kutcher – he turns 40 today!

Matt Lauer’s wife is regrouping her life after the big scandal… she was seen in Amsterdam with one of her girlfriends, laughing and drinking wine.

Lucasfilm has announced that Game of Thrones creators are making a new series of Star Wars films separate from Skywalker saga.

Jordan Peele is considering a sequel to Get Out

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Celebrate Black History Month

Listen Live