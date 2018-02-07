Matt Munson from The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise stopped by to dish with Gina J on dating and relationships, offering his male perspective.

This week though, it’s all about the latest episode The Bachelor! And no one better than franchise alum Matt Munson to break it all down with Gina!

Last week, there was that bizarre story going around that Bekah had been reported missing by her mother. Apparently, instead of telling her mom she was doing the show, she said she was going to work on a pot farm for a week and no one would be able to reach her. (Her mom knows where she is now.)

And Bachelor Nation is thrilled that Krystal is gone! People were ready to see her go for the last couple weeks. She looked like she was ready to snap this week!

Also, Arie opened up! We found out he’d been in a relationship for years and she was pregnant with his child. While he was away doing his car racing, she called and said she lost the baby and that when he returned, she’d be gone.

So he’s been through some stuff – he’s learned some things about himself and what he wants out of a relationship. Matt suspects that could be why you see him not wanting to hurt other people.

And there was the girl he almost sent home — she wants to be a doctor. And while he doesn’t want to stand in her way, he wanted to keep her on the show to see where it goes.

Meanwhile, something to look forward to next week as The Bachelor Winter Games premieres on Tuesday – and a few of Matt’s friends are included. Look for Eric, Dean, Josiah, etc. (And Ashley with her worse cry face than Kim Kardashian, LOL!) And Matt says one of his friends finds himself in a relationship on the show!

Next week is Valentine’s Day and Matt is hosting an event on Tuesday 2/13 at The Edge in Meriden to benefit the Boys & Girls Club.

And Gina and Matt will be here to recap next week’s episode!